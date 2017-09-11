Karen Karapetyan lived up to ruling party’s expectations, says Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has lived up to the ruling party’s expectations during his one year in office, Vice Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also the spokesman for the ruling Republican Party, told a press briefing.

“During this time we see that economic growth exists, we notice significant growth in tourism and exports. We can implement the programs which we have adopted together in case of good work”, Sharmazanov said.

Asked whether or not this means that after 2018 Karapetyan will remain in office, Sharmazanov said: “The functions of the current and 2018 PMs will be very different. Today’s PM doesn’t have any function of the 2018 PM’s to implement and lead foreign policy, to lead the government completely and the power structures. The PM of the 2018 parliamentary system will have other powers, where undoubtedly not only the economy will be included, but first of all security and foreign policy. Regarding the issue of our candidate for PM, the day will come and we will discuss”.