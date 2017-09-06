Azerbaijani lawmakers, artists call on President Aliyev to release jailed media executive

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A number of lawmakers of the Azerbaijani parliament, several representatives of the public and legal sector have called on the country’s President Ilham Aliyev to take action for the release of Mehman Aliyev, the jailed CEO of Turan news agency, local media reported.

The politicians, artists and journalists said in the letter to the president that Mehman Aliyev is greatly respected throughout Azerbaijan and has achieved great successes in his media career.

Mehman Aliyev was arrested on August 24 for tax evasion.