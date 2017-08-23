Armenian-Russian allied relations are unique by their top-level intensive dialogue – Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Armenian and Russian Presidents has ended in Russia’s Sochi city. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Kremlin, the Presidents discussed issues of bilateral relations, prospects for development of cooperation in the frameworks of integration units.

Greeting his Russian counterpart, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan noted that in a few days Armenia and Russia will mark the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance. According to Sargsyan, the years following it was a period of intensive interstate relations.

“Armenian-Russian allied relations are unique by their top-level intensive dialogue, broad coordination of their foreign policies, constructive cooperation in international and regional platforms, and productive cooperation in security, military and military-technical spheres. Our trade and economic relations also develop intensively. We recorded a 15% rise in trade turnover last year and nearly 24% in the first 6 months of the current year. Our parliaments are constantly in touch. Inter-regional and humanitarian cooperation also develops constantly. All these are undoubtedly fostered by top and high level mutual visits. Chairman of the State Duma and Security Council Secretary habe paid visit to Armenia this year, I paid an official visit to Moscow, as well as the Speaker of our parliament and the Prime Minister. We are expecting in Armenia the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Russia, and Minister Manturov as part of the big delegation of businessmen and state managers in the sidelines of the second international Eurasian economic forum.

Exactly a few days ago the sessions of three bilateral commissions of key importance took place – military-technical, trade and economic and parliamentary cooperation. Days of Armenia will be held in Russia in autumn. It’s very important that the events to take place in these days will not be geographically limited by Moscow, but the events will take place in 13 Russian cities”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

President Sargsyan also thanked his college for the assistance in firefighting activities in Armenia.