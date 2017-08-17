There is opportunity to make Yerevan aviation transit route for China

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia Sergey Avetisyan in autumn will meet with the Chinese aviation authorities and airlines to discuss the issue of organizing direct flights, reports Armenpress.

During the meeting with reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Avetisyan recalled that several days before a document was signed with China through which the sides liberalize the aviation market and regulate the legal field. “In autumn I will visit China and expect to sign new inter-state agreement. I plan to have meetings with the representatives of Chinese airlines to discuss the possibility to operate Armenia-China flight. If we successfully pass this stage, we don’t rule out anything”, he said.

He said Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport with its infrastructures is ready to host large number of passengers and flights.