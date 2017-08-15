Criminal case launched over death of soldier

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee launched criminal case to clarify the details of the death of soldier Abas M. Sloyan, the Committee told Armenpress.

The body of the soldier, born in 1998, was found hanged in one of the houses of Hatsik village of Shirak province on August 14, at 19:30.

Forensic examination has been commissioned.

Based on the investigation, it was revealed that A. Sloyan left the military unit voluntarily on August 13 and returned to home in Hatsik village.

The necessary investigative measures are being taken to clarify all the details of the death of 19-year-old soldier.