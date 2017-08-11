Armenian citizen subjected to labour exploitation in Georgia's Azerbaijani populated Soghanlugh village

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. A criminal case has been initiated at the General Investigation Department of the Special Investigation Service of the Republic of Armenia for subjecting an Armenian citizen to labour exploitation in Georgia's Azerbaijani populated Soghanlugh village.

As "Armenpress" was informed from the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, as a result of media monitoring a number of publications have been recorded on the labour exploitation of an Armenian citizen in the Azerbaijani populated village in Georgia.

According to those publications, on July 28, 2017 a representative of the Armenian MFA announced at a press conference that the Armenian man was kept like a slave for years in an Azerbaijani populated village in Georgia and was subjected to labour exploitation during those years. Fortunatelly, it has been possible to take him back to Armenia. To check the mentioned information the Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Head of the Special Investigation Service Vahagn Harutyunyan tasked to prepare materials. As a result, it was found out that in 2003 the Armenian citizen left for Georgia hoping to find a job, where he asked the driver of a random car to help him in finding a job. The mentioned person took him to the Azerbaijani populated village in Georgia, where the members of an Azerbaijani family, taking advantage of his vulnarable situation conditioned by being unfamiliar to the area, kept in in in something like slavery till May 7, 2017 making him to work without any remuneration in their land and the lands of their neighbors, while he lived in the mansard of the house sleeping on cardboard boxes.

A criminal case was initiated at the General Investigation Department of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia on August 10.

Preliminary investigation is underway.