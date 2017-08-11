Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 August

Armenian chess players capture 1st and 2nd places in chess tournament in Spain


YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess players captured the first and second places in the chess tournament held in Spain, reports Armenpress.

Karen Grigoryan and Tigran S. Petrosyan won in the last 9th round.

A representative of India captured the 3rd place.

143 chess players participated in the tournament.



