Parliament’s Vice Speaker puts into circulation bill on protecting people reporting on crime from complications

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan put into circulation a bill on making an amendment in the Criminal Procedure Code, reports Armenpress.

The bill aims at protecting people, who will report on crime, from all possible complications.

“There are numerous cases when a criminal case is being filed over false denunciation against a person reporting about a crime. In other words, when submitting a report, a person from the beginning appears in the defendant status on a libel case, in case when the fate of the criminal case is still uncertain. The bill proposes to define that criminal case can be launched against a person on libel case only when the investigative body has denied the factual circumstances of the crime mentioned in the report which will rule out the fear that the person, who reported on the crime, will be easily appear in defendant status on libel case”, Arpine Hovhannisyan said.

The Vice Speaker proposed the following amendment: “The body authorized to launch criminal proceedings can discuss the issue to file criminal case on false denunciation if as a result of the discussion of report on crime a decision was made to reject filing criminal case, terminate criminal prosecution or a justification verdict was made”.