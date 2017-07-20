Armenia’s Parliament Speaker holds meeting with US Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan on July 20 hosted US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Richard Mills, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Speaker Babloyan expressed hope such meetings will be continuous. He said the United States is Armenia’s friendly country and one of the key partners and plays a unique role in the country’s political and economic life.

By attaching importance to the role of parliamentary diplomacy in bilateral relations, the Parliament Speaker considered it necessary to hold mutual visits and strengthen the bilateral ties.

Speaking about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Ara Babloyan attached importance to the continuous efforts of the US, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing country, aimed at peacefully settling the conflict and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

“Every time when we have losses, I feel pain. Everyone’s life is the highest value for me and it doesn’t matter from which side those young people are killed”, Ara Babloyan said.

The US Ambassador thanked for the warm reception and highly appreciated Speaker Babloyan’s humanitarian stance. The Ambassador assured that the new US administration adheres to the commitment to participate in the Minsk Group process.

“Pluralism is pivotal on holding debate on Armenian citizens’ hopes and dreams, concerns and challenges at the parliamentary platform. We are ready to assist your efforts and those of your colleagues in the works on increasing trust towards state structures in fight against corruption and strengthening the bilateral ties between our two peoples”, Richard Mills stated.

The sides also highlighted with satisfaction that the Armenian-American cooperation has developed in various spheres during those years.

At the meeting issues relating to parliamentary governance system, ongoing steps on democracy development and fight against corruption were also touched upon.