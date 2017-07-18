Wrestler Varsham Boranyan wins bronze medal at international tournament
YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian Greco-Roman wrestling team Varsham Boranyan participated in an international tournament in Spain, the Armenian National Olympic Committee reports.
Boranyan won bronze medal in the 71kg division.
This was the preparatory stage for the World Championship, and Armenia was represented only by Varsham Boranyan.
He missed the international tournament in Tbilisi due to injury.
