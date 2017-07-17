Nagorno Karabakh conflict must be settled exclusively through peaceful means – Parliament Speaker

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia supports the peaceful negotiated settlement of the Karabakh conflict and thanks Russia for contributing to settle the conflict, Ara Babloyan – Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament said at the meeting with Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, reports Armenpress.

The Armenian parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Babloyan has departed for Russia on state visit.

“I would like to thank Russia for assistance and approach in the OSCE Minsk Group which aims at peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. We believe that there are no alternatives. And we should solve the issue exclusively through peaceful means, through a dialogue and discussion, through approaches deserving to civilized states”, Ara Babloyan said.

The Speaker stated that on July 4 another provocation has been carried out against Artsakh. According to him, the most painful is that civilians suffer from shelling.