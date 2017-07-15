Armenian citizens wounded in Hurghada knife attack to be transported to Cairo’s best hospital - MFA

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenian citizens who were wounded in a knife attack in Hurghada resort town of Egypt will be taken to the best hospital of Cairo, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.

“The citizens wounded in Hurghada will be transported to the best hospital of Cairo by a special flight to undergo high-quality treatment”, the MFA said.

Earlier Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told Armenpress the two wounded Armenians citizens are women. “Both citizens are women. One of them is still in intensive care unit, and the other one will be discharged probably tomorrow”, Balayan said, adding that he has no information on when they will return to Armenia.

An unknown individual attacked tourists in a hotel in Hurghada, Egypt. The assailant was armed with a knife. Two German citizens have been killed.

Reports suggest four others have been wounded. The attacker entered the hotel and randomly attacked the tourists.