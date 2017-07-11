Yerevan-Anapa minibus overturned, three hospitalized

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The National Crisis Management Center of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations was reported on July 11, at 14:15, that at 13:55 an accident occurred near the city of Nevinnomyssk. There are 3 injured.

It was revealed that Mercedes Vito minibus (operating Yerevan-Anapa route) has been overturned. There are no victims.

The Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations told Armenpress there are 7 Armenian citizens in the minibus. The driver Seyran Shahverdyan (1961), passengers Arsen Azizyan (1961) and Sofik Aloyan (1985) have been hospitalized in the medical center of Nevinnomyssk, and the remaining passengers continued the route via other transportation means.

Doctors assessed the health conditions of the injured as moderate.