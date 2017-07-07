Political analyst links Azerbaijani escalation with scandalous Bulgarian press article, G20

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The escalation of the situation in the Artsakh line of contact by Azerbaijan is related to diverting attention from the scandalous media reports in Bulgarian press and the ongoing G20 meetings, political scientist Alexander Margarov said in an interview with ARMENPRESS.

“These steps of Azerbaijan were predictable, because events happen in the case of which such actions are expected. This is related to the article of the Bulgarian media, which factually accuses Azerbaijan in supporting terrorism, as well as the G20 meetings: with the purpose of drawing attention on the Karabakh conflict, when two of the world’s superpowers and France are direct participants of this issue’s settlement”, Margarov said.

The political analyst also underscored the cynical behavior of Azerbaijan, which is deploying its military units in civilian settlements, which, according to Margarov, reminds the strategy of the Islamic State terrorist organization. “By this, Azerbaijan is endangering the lives of its own citizens and with these insane actions is attempting to blame the side which is actually innocent. It is the Azerbaijani senseless regime which is guilty of their civilian deaths”, Margarov said.