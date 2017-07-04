Materials published on Azerbaijan once again prove we deal with terrorist state – Artsakh President’s spox

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. All states know that Azerbaijan has always been a transit area for international terrorism, Davit Babayan – Spokesperson of the President of the Artsakh Republic, told Armenpress, commenting on the scandalous investigation published at the Bulgarian newspaper Trud over Azerbaijani supply of weapons for terrorist groups operating at various parts of the world.

According to Davit Babayan, this reflects the real situation in Azerbaijan. “The Chechen militants, Afghan mujahideens, representatives of gray wolves and Islamic State groups were recovering and undergoing treatment in Azerbaijan: these facts are known to everyone, and the published materials once again proved that we deal with a terrorist state”, Davit Babayan said, adding that the international community must be very consistent on the issue.

Davit Babayan said such states must be at least held accountable. “The entire civilized world fights against terrorism, and it seems one of the states carries out unconstructive, dangerous terrorist policy. If the leader of a state says they are going to down a civilian airplane operating Stepanakert-Yerevan flight, and there is no response from international community, it is already the problem of the international community. We just need to once again inform, strengthen our security, the rest is the problem of international community to be consistent since it is under their power”, Davit Babyan added.

Dilyana Gaytandzhieva’s investigative article at Trud mainly focuses on the illegal and large-scale export and sale of arms to Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Congo by Silk Way Airlines (an Azerbaijani state-run company) under the cover of diplomatic flights.

Documents implicating Silk Way Airlines in arms supplies were sent to the author of the article by an anonymous twitter account – Anonymous Bulgaria. Dilyana Gaytandzhieva says over the past three years at least 350 diplomatic Silk Way Airlines flights transported weapons for war conflicts across the world. The state aircrafts of Azerbaijan carried on-board tens of tons of heavy weapons and ammunition headed to terrorists under the cover of diplomatic flights. The author of the investigation notes that some of the weapons that Azerbaijan carries on diplomatic flights were used by its military in Nagorno Karabakh. The facts reveal that the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s 2016 statement according to which the Armenian side used white phosphorus is nothing more than disinformation.