Israeli political scientist says forming ‘black lists’ in Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh is unacceptable

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Famous Israeli political scientist, public figure Avigdor Eskin calles on his friends and relatives to visit Artsakh.

During a press conference in Armenpress, Avigdor Eskin summarized his visit to Artsakh, adding that he is very impressed.

“It was my first visit to Artsakh, it was more in study nature for me, I came to see, hear and get acquainted. I came to learn rather than to teach someone. I can say my impressions from Artsakh are positive, a very good reception has been organized, the atmosphere was very warm. I had meetings with my old friends, high-ranking officials. I also talked to the citizens, there was a unity among them, as well as smile on their faces”, he said.

Avigdor Eskin said he is going to tell about what he has seen in Artsakh. He expressed his surprise over the attitude of Azerbaijanis, as well as their recent reactions.

“I don’t understand why I should not visit Artsakh. It’s monstrous for me that I became an undesirable person in Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh. After visiting Artsakh I appear in Azerbaijan’s so-called ‘black list’, but why? The fact that a person visits Artsakh with a good will speaks about the high level of culture, education and good reception there. That person is recognized in Azerbaijan as ‘persona non grata’”, the Israeli public figure said, adding that he cannot accept these restrictions.

In response to Armenpress view that years before Avigdor Eskin had a pro-Azerbaijani stance, but today, it is different, the Israeli figure said it is very important for Azerbaijan to change the mindset towards Armenia.

“I wish peace to Azerbaijan. I know that the partnership with Armenia will contribute to Azerbaijan’s development”, he said, adding that however, there are also unacceptable phenomena when persons are appeared in the ‘black list’.

As for the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Avigdor Eskin said before settling the major issue, first of all it’s necessary to form an atmosphere of peace.

Commenting on the April war, he said he has no complete information about the events, however, he thinks that it is necessary to thank Armenians for being able to stop it.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan, who organized Eskin’s visit to Artsakh, attached importance to this visit. “Now the situation is such that Armenia and Israel should develop relations with each other. I think this is the imperative of the time. During this period there had been mutual visits. Avigdor Eskin’s visit is the continuation of this logic. Today, the democratic diplomacy is undergoing a great development, and we are using the ‘soft power’ that can contribute to the development of the two countries”, Arman Navasardyan said.

Anna Gziryan