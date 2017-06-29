Items stolen from the mausoleums of Kapan of special historical value discovered

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. As a result of large-scale investigative and operational-search activities undertaken within the framework of the criminal case investigated by the Investigative Committee of Armenia in Syunik region, the objects stolen from the mausoleums of Kapan, which have a special historical value, have been found.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, in February, 2017, three tombs in Kapan discovered in 2012, dating back to the 1st millennium BC, were destroyed and looted. A criminal case was initiated.

Within the framework of the criminal case, five items of ancient tombstones, 2 earthenware, metal arrowheads, daggers, armor pieces, bracelets, needles, rings, and other metal ornaments, as well as a crime instrument - a metal detector were found and seized.

The preliminary investigation is underway. The necessary investigative actions are being taken to ensure a comprehensive, objective and full investigation.