Armenia establishes tourism development fund

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The Government establishes Armenia’s tourism development fund aimed at more effectively carrying out the state marketing policy in tourism field, reports Armenpress.

The respective draft decision has been reported by Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan at the Government session on June 29.

He said Ara Khzmalyan will be appointed as acting director of the fund.

The Government will allocate 30 million AMD from the reserve fund for making the fund’s activity possible. “The fund’s marketing policy in tourism field will ensure strengthening, developing and promiting Armenia’s image as an attractive and favorable tourism country in world market, as well as will ensure the diversification of Armenian tourism result and its markets, formation and promotion of new competitive tourism results”, the Deputy Minister said.