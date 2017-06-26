Number of tourists tripled in Artsakh in May

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Number of tourists visiting Artsakh rose by 42% in April 2017 against the same period of 2016, while in May this number rose by 222% against May, 2016, “Armenpress” reports advisor to the President of Artsakh Tigran Abrahamyan informs.

“As it could be predicted, this progressive pace of growth in the tourism sphere is fostered by the construction of Vardenis-Martakert road, the economic influence of which has been mainly reflected in the tourism sphere. I want to also note that in the first quarter of this year 10% growth in the sphere has been recorded against the same period of 2016”, Abrahamyan posted on his Facebook page.