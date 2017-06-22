Man captured by Azerbaijan hasn’t served in military due to mental disability – Armenian police

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani media reported on the capture of an ethnic Armenian man by the name of Zaven Karapetyan.

Armenian law enforcement agencies undertook clarifications and studies and revealed that the personal details of the report match with the details of Zaven Karapetyan, born 16.11.1974, registered in the nursing home of Vanadzor’s 1 Maymekh Street.

The Police HQ told ARMENPRESS the man was born in Nor Kharberd settlement. His mother was listed in the Kharberd Home for the Disabled.

In 1978, Zaven Karapetyan entered the Gavar orphanage, and in 1982 he was transferred to the Sovetashen’s auxiliary school of the capital.

In 1994, he moved to Vanadzor and for 4 years lived in a house which was provided by the Charles Aznavour foundation, together with another student of the auxiliary school, and later lived by himself in the territory of Armenia Spa of Vanadzor in a house which was given to him. Due to not having a residence registration, he was registered in the nursing home of Vanadzor in 2004, and received a passport later in the same year. After the passport expired, he didn’t apply for a new one.

Karapetyan did not serve in the Armed Forces because he had mental disorders (mental retardation), and was exempt from military service by the defense ministry 24.12.1993.

Karapetyan later dismantled and sold his house and lived a homeless life. According to information, at one point he was engaged in cattle breeding as a way to make a living. He avoided interactions and his mental disabilities were obviously manifested.