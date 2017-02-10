Azerbaijan fires mortars, grenade launchers at NKR positions in heated overnight ceasefire violations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. An increase of Azerbaijani ceasefire violations was recorded February 9 and overnight February 10 in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

Azerbaijani forces made over 70 ceasefire violations, firing more than 1000 shots at Nagorno Karabakh (NKR) posts with 60mm and 82mm mortars, various grenade launchers and machine guns. Intense violations occurred in the eastern, southern and north-eastern directions of the line of contact, where Azerbaijani forces fired a total of 34 shells – 24 from mortars and 10 from grenade launchers.

The ministry of defense of NKR told ARMENPRESS the Defense Army of NKR is in full control of the tactical-strategic situation in the frontline and takes countermeasures only in case of strict necessity.