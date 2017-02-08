Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

“If it was about the money, I’d have gone to Anzhi”, Mkhitaryan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Captain of Armenia’s national football team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan responded to Borussia Dortmund fans, who think the Armenian international moved to Manchester United because of money.

“I can’t understand what I’ve done wrong. If it was only about the money, instead of transferring to Borussia I would’ve gone to Anzhi. But I don’t need that. I wouldn’t grow”, Mkhitaryan said as quoted by Bild.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration