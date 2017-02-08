“If it was about the money, I’d have gone to Anzhi”, Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Captain of Armenia’s national football team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan responded to Borussia Dortmund fans, who think the Armenian international moved to Manchester United because of money.

“I can’t understand what I’ve done wrong. If it was only about the money, instead of transferring to Borussia I would’ve gone to Anzhi. But I don’t need that. I wouldn’t grow”, Mkhitaryan said as quoted by Bild.