“If it was about the money, I’d have gone to Anzhi”, Mkhitaryan
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Captain of Armenia’s national football team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan responded to Borussia Dortmund fans, who think the Armenian international moved to Manchester United because of money.
“I can’t understand what I’ve done wrong. If it was only about the money, instead of transferring to Borussia I would’ve gone to Anzhi. But I don’t need that. I wouldn’t grow”, Mkhitaryan said as quoted by Bild.
11:21, 01.27.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/45: Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson rated 1st
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
- 14:54 “HaypPost”, “Converse Transfer” Armenian payment and settlement system award trips and monetary prizes
- 14:44 Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak highway closed due to snowstorm
- 14:23 “If it was about the money, I’d have gone to Anzhi”, Mkhitaryan
- 14:21 Russia takes necessary legal measures to protect blogger Lapshin – Dmitry Peskov
- 14:08 Nagorno Karabakh soldier killed, another wounded as Azerbaijan continues ceasefire violations
- 14:06 Euronest co-chair Rebecca Harms highlights protection of freedom of speech in Nagorno Karabakh
- 14:04 International media outlets weigh in on Lapshin extradition
- 13:49 Armenian MPs propose to take reverse steps to Lapshin’s extradition
- 13:44 Investment programs worth $459mln to be realized in Armenia
- 13:39 Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s statement is miserable attempt to mislead international community – NKR Defense Ministry
- 13:34 Israel’s MFA follows developments over blogger Lapshin’s case
- 13:19 Russian MFA disappointed over Belarus decision to extradite Lapshin to Azerbaijan
- 12:54 Armenia to ink air transportation deals with Australia and Syria
- 12:53 Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan is a dirty deal – says Deputy Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament
- 12:32 NKR President takes part in NKR Police Board session
- 12:03 LIVE: Parliament’s session kicks off, Cabinet members to hold Q&A session
- 11:56 US President Trump reportedly regrets hiring Spicer as press secretary
- 11:45 Armenia’s Bitherm Company takes part in Aquatherm Moscow 2017 expo
- 11:41 CIA Director Mike Pompeo to visit Turkey
- 11:24 Lapshin’s extradition is infringement on freedom of speech – Armenian Ombudsman
- 11:09 Alexander Lapshin’s extradition is disgrace – Armenian MP
- 10:54 Lapshin’s wife comments on husband’s extradition, says no one was notified
- 10:54 Europe migrant crisis: Mediterranean arrivals reach 11,010
- 10:50 Three local organizations registered to conduct observation mission at Armenia’s parliamentary election
- 10:39 Nagorno Karabakh’s Ombudsman says Lapshin case to backfire and increase interest towards NK
- 10:30 UN Special Envoy de Mistura delays delivery of invitations on Syria talks
- 10:17 State Property Management Dept. fires director of state-owned factory as monitoring reveals negative financial results
- 10:14 Armenia’s foreign ministry weighs in on Lapshin extradition, says “tourism flow to NKR won’t stop”
- 10:09 White House adviser reiterates Trump’s readiness to cooperate with Russia
- 10:04 Lapshin placed in solitary confinement in Azerbaijan’s state security service
- 10:02 State of emergency declared in Louisiana, USA amid tornadoes
- 09:58 “Obstruction by Democrats” – US President Trump accuses Dems for obstructing his administration
- 09:50 Armenia’s Ombudsman meets EU high-ranking officials in Brussels
- 09:43 Increase of tension recorded in Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 09:32 Highway condition update: Several highways difficult to pass or closed in Armenia
16:38, 02.06.2017
Viewed 2661 times Georgian businessman receives license to open McDonald's in Armenia
14:55, 02.07.2017
Viewed 1872 times Swedish Parliament’s Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
13:41, 02.01.2017
Viewed 1802 times Mourinho says Mkhitaryan “has to play” in Manchester United – Hull City clash
15:45, 02.02.2017
Viewed 1635 times First official Inter Milan fan-club founded in Yerevan, Armenia
14:11, 02.03.2017
Viewed 1483 times Expert says Armenia’s stance on Syrian conflict is clear and right