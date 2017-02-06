Russia-Turkey-Iran joint group’s session on Syria begins in Astana, Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. A session of the joint task group of Russia, Turkey and Iran over ceasefire in Syria has kicked off in Astana, Kazakhstan, a source said, reports TASS.

“The first session of the joint task group of Russia, Turkey and Iran has started at 10:00 local time”, the source said.

Earlier the source said the representatives of Jordan will also take part in the session. Moreover, the UN representatives are also attending the session.

The meeting aims to discuss the process on maintaining ceasefire regime between the conflicting parties in Syria, to develop measures to control the ceasefire, as well as prevent its violations, to strengthen mutual trust between Syria’s government and opposition, as well as to solve humanitarian assistance issues.

Particular attention will be paid to the issue of separating moderate opposition forces from Jabhat al-Nusra groups.





