23 year old man hospitalized after falling down from 4th floor in downtown Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A 23 year old man has fallen down from the 4th floor of a residential building in downtown Yerevan. The man has been hospitalized and is currently in serious condition.

The Police HQ told ARMENPRESS the man was unable to speak and give any information on what happened.

Police were notified about the 23 year old from the hospital, doctors reported that a man has been admitted with “multiple traumatic injuries”.

According to the ambulance crew, the man fell from the 4th floor and is currently under intensive care.