Armenian Chess grandmasters to take part in Portugal Open

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmasters Karen Grigoryan, Tigran Gharamyan and international master Tigran Harutyunyan will take part in the Portugal Open tournament.

This year, the Chess Federation of Portugal marks its 90th anniversary of foundation, and on this occasion the large international tournament entitled Portugal Open will be held in Lisbon.

173 chess players from 34 countries will take part in the event.

The tournament will kick off February 4.