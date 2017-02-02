Armenia’s Ombudsman cooperates with reputable organizations over Lapshin case

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Arman Tatoyan, Ombudsman of Armenia, has difficulty in giving any guarantees regarding the freedom of blogger Alexander Lapshin, however specific actions are being taken in that direction, Tatoyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

“Currently I am working with several reputable organizations. I can’t guarantee results, but I hope they will have some effect. I agree with the Nagorno Karabakh Ombudsman, that from now on visits to Nagorno Karabakh must increase, including visits of international reporters”, Tatoyan said, adding they are working with the NKR Ombudsman in designing a program on making the work of reporters in Nagorno Karabakh more effective.

According to Tatoyan, the extradition of Lapshin to Azerbaijan can create serious human rights issues, in addition, in case of extradition, Lapshin will face serious punishment and revenge in Azerbaijan.

Belarus police arrested Lapshin on December 15, 2016 in Minsk. Lapshin resides in Moscow and writes for the famous Russian Travel Blog. He is wanted by Azerbaijan for visiting Nagorno Karabakh in 2011, 2012 and 2016, and criticizing Azerbaijan’s policy in his blog.

Baku demands the extradition of Lapshin from Belarus.

Earlier it was reported that the Deputy Prosecutor General of Belarus has made a decision to uphold the request of Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor on extraditing Citizen of Russia and Israel Alexander Lapshin, who is wanted for violating Articles 281.2 and 318.2 of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.