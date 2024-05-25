Ambassador of Armenia to India participated in the India-Armenia Trade Conference
00:23, 25 May 2024
YEREVAN, 25 MAY, ARMENPRESS. On May 24, Ambassador of Armenia to India, Vahagn Afyan, participated in the India-Armenia Trade Conference at the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) in New Delhi, during which a special edition of the Indian "Diplomatist" international relations analytical magazine, dedicated to Armenia, was launched.
At the event organized in cooperation with the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), the Ambassador of Armenia delivered a speech during which a reference was made to the recent developments in Armenian-Indian friendly relations, the expanding areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, Armenia's economic growth indicators and favorable investment conditions, as well as from the point of view of the importance of ensuring regional peace in the South Caucasus, to the possibilities of the border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, based on the Alma-Ata 1991 Declaration and the capabilities of the "Crossroads of Peace" concept initiated by the Armenian Government.
Additional information and clarifications about the above mentioned topics, as well as the "Academic City" project initiated in Armenia, various Armenian-Indian educational, cultural, trade and economic spheres, and also Armenia's tourist attractions were presented in interviews and articles of the magazine.
