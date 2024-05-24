Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   24 May 2024

Armenian premier to address the nation

YEREVAN, 24 MAY, ARMENPRESS.  Today at 9 p.m., Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will address the nation, the PM's spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, said on social media.








