Nikol Pashinyan attends opening of dairy factory in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS.Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated the opening of a modern factory for the production of dairy products of the Yeremyan Projects company in Yerevan.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by the General Director of the Yeremyan Projects company, David Yeremyan, walked around the factory, got acquainted with the created conditions and production facilities, reported Prime Minister's office.

According to the officials in charge, construction of the factory commenced as part of a major investment project following the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the government of the Republic of Armenia, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), and Yeremyan Farm. It was emphasized that the cooperation outlined in the memorandum aims to ensure food security and sustainable economic development of the Republic of Armenia in the agro-industrial sector.

It was noted that the plant includes 2 hectares of production space: 2500 square meters of warehouse space, 1000 square meters of refrigerated warehouses, 6000 square meters of milk production workshop, laboratories and an R&D centerwith the potential to process 150,000 liters of milk per day. The factory will provide an opportunity to multiply the production capacity, introduce new products and export them to international markets.

The Prime Minister congratulated the opening of the plant and emphasized the importance of implementing standards in our country. He highlighted that this investment sets an example for implementing standards and changes the perception of production. According to Nikol Pashinyan, establishing a standard may increase the price of a product, but it also ensures an increase in quality. It guarantees that a product labeled as a dairy product is indeed a dairy product.

“Food safety is a problem that we face, and very often we do not see a cause-and-effect line between food safety problems and the scale of public health problems, but the connection exists, and the connection is obvious,” - said the Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan added that the idea of ​​building a plant at the Yeremyan Projects company arose during the coronavirus pandemic, and emphasized that in a changing world, it is important to be able to adapt to changes, which, do not depend on human will, but are viable the approach is to adapt to the process, and adapt not in terms of survival, but in terms of using existing dynamics to achieve a new level of development. The Prime Minister also noted that we are talking about a specific company, but this is a strategy that the government has adopted, and it must manifest itself not only at the political but also at the economic and other levels.