Armenia’s Foreign Minister, U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group discuss regional security issues

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Thursday met with Louis Bono, the Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, the U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the foreign ministry said.



During the meeting, they discussed regional security issues. The discussion included the latest developments in the process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, approaches to key issues in the draft peace treaty, and efforts towards reaching an agreement.



Foreign Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of adhering to the commitments expressed at the highest level by both countries regarding the mutual recognition of territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

Ararat Mirzoyan also highlighted the agreements reached during the recent meetings of the border delimitation commissions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.



According to the source, the Armenian Foreign Minister and the US official exchanged ideas on the issues of unblocking regional communications.



Minister Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia's consistent approach to implementing the process based on well-known principles: sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity and equality.