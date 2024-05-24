Armenian Defense Minister receives Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, Suren Papikyan on May 23 received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to the Republic of Armenia, Eric de Muynck.

The Minister of Defense congratulated Ambassador de Muynck on commencing his mission in Armenia and wished him success in fulfilling his responsible duties, the defense ministry said.

During the meeting, the perspectives of cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries were discussed.

Regional security issues and the ongoing reforms in the Armenian Armed Forces were also addressed.