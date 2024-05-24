Luxembourg delegation together with the EU observation mission in Armenia visit Yeraskh

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The European Union observation mission in Armenia hosted a delegation headed by Claude Wiseler, the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the mission said in a post on X.

“Honoured to host a delegation from Luxembourg headed by Claude Wiseler, the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Guests joined a patrol in the Yeraskh area to learn more about the situation on the ground,’’ reads the post.