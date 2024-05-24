Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   24 May 2024

Armenian top security official, U.S. Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group discuss normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on Thursday received Louis Bono, the Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, the U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

According to Grigoryan’s Office, the interlocutors discussed the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, recent developments within the negotiation process, and the prospects for establishing long-term peace. Additionally, they covered various topics within the bilateral agenda during the meeting.








