Diplomatic school of the MFA begins admission process for new academic year

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS.The Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia has commenced its academic year, offering a distinctive educational experience in foreign policy and international affairs. Led by esteemed professors from around the world, the school provides a high-quality education to all interested individuals. Director Ambassador Vahe Gabrielyan highlighted the school's emphasis on practical learning, combining theoretical lectures with hands-on exercises, trial periods at the MFA, study visits, and expert meetings, thus offering a comprehensive educational experience.

"The question is not only that this is the way to become a diplomat. Some of them do not become diplomats, but they are satisfied with the education because the quality of education we provide is very different from the education offered by most Armenian universities or other educational institutions. We are taught by leading professors from different countries of the world. Teaching practical skills is also very important for us," he said.

According to him, the curricula of Diplomatic School courses are aligned with the content, methodology, and standards of leading educational institutions. They are made following the priorities of Armenian foreign policy.

The director highlighted that the diplomatic school, established in 2010, initiated its inaugural "International Relations and Diplomacy" course. During the course, in addition to the invited main lecturers, Armenian high-ranking officials and diplomats, as well as Armenian ambassadors accredited abroad and other countries' ambassadors accredited to Armenia, high-ranking guests from abroad give lectures.

The students of the school expressed confidence that the valuable knowledge and skills gained from the school will prove beneficial to them, even if they do not pursue careers as diplomats, in various professional domains.

Studying at the diplomatic school is free. Every Armenian citizen under the age of 35, who has a higher education and knows two foreign languages, can apply for school admission and after successfully passing the exams, study and become a diplomat.

Prospective applicants can submit their applications online until June 12.

Classes are conducted in both Armenian and English.