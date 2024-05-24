Rustam Badasyan and Vassilis Maragos toured the Margara checkpoint

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS.Chairman of the State Revenue Committee RustamBadasyan met the EU Ambassador to Armenia Vasilis Maragos and his delegation at the Margara checkpoint. The head of the committee and the ambassador together inspected the checkpoint territory.

The Armenian SRC reports that the delegation was presented with the entire infrastructure of the checkpoint, the order of application and the organization of procedures. It was emphasized that at the Margara checkpoint, as at other checkpoints in Armenia, control of the state border is planned to be carried out according to the principle of integrated border management, in a “one window” system.

The main construction works at the checkpoint were completed in a short period, about six months, and major repairs were completely completed. A comfortable service hall, a hangar for deep inspection, pavilions and a warehouse for cargo clearance, parking lots, a landscaped spacious area and other infrastructure that meets international standards and is equipped with modern technical equipment have been built here.

The latest reforms in the State Revenue Committee were discussed at the meeting. Also, the implementation of agreements already reached within the framework of international cooperation in the tax and customs areas. The EU Ambassador expressed satisfaction with the work carried out at the checkpoint.