Kindergarten will be available for children up to 2years old

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. From the next academic year, preparations are being made to create the opportunity for children up to 2 years of age to attend kindergarten. This was announced on May 23 by the Armenian Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, Araksia Svajyan, detailing that the program will be a pilot program.

“The plan is to establish separate children's groups for ages 1-2 years in 9 kindergartens located in Gyumri, Hrazdan, Vanadzor, and Yerevan, and one kindergarten in Yerevan we are trying to open a pilot group for children aged 6-12 months because now we have many parents who return to work early and they have the problem of taking care of their child,” said the deputy minister.

According to her, the acceptancewill be carried out based on the relevant announcement of the communities and the waiting list.

In general, with the pilot program, 9 groups will be created for children aged 1-2 years, with 20 places in each, and one group in Yerevan for 6-12 month olds.

Svajyan clarified that the addition of new places will be based on feedback from parents and the acceptance rate.