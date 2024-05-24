Argentina's Milei puts on a show at the presentation of his book

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Argentine President Javier Milei performed in front of 8,000 people at Luna Park - a historic Buenos Aires venue - flanked by a party lawmaker on drums and his personal biographer on bass, Reuters reports.

Milei belted out his version of the song "Panic Show," by Argentine band La Renga, ahead of the launch of his latest book.

"I'm the king. I'm the lion!" Milei shouted.

Then Milei launched into the presentation of his new book, “Capitalism, Socialism and the Neoclassical Trap," which, according to ABC News, is a contribution to the so-called Austrian School of economics that calls for governments to step out and let the market decide.

Critics of Milei, including opposition politicians, panned Wednesday's performance as cavalier at a time when Argentinians are struggling to get by under his tight fiscal policy. According to Reuters, poverty has crept up to nearly 60% under Milei's administration and layoffs are growing.