Emmanuel Macron made a note in Armenian about Charles Aznavour

French President Emmanuel Macron made a note in Armenian on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the legendary chansonnier Charles Aznavour.

"Just yesterday, Charles Aznavour was with us, singing about our dreams and hopes. Born 100 years ago, he became a legend of the century, embodying the tragedies and freedoms of France, Armenia, and the entire world. His legacy will now be eternal.," wrote Macron.