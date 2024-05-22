Nikol Pashinyan meets with Seyyed Ali Khamenei

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the death of President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Hossein Abdollahian and their accompanying persons, reported the Prime Minister's Office.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that he has warm memories of the contacts with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and noted that the Republic of Armenia and its people are standing by the good friend and neighbor state and people during this difficult period for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Seyyed Ali Khamenei thanked the Prime Minister for visiting and participating in the tribute event during this difficult time for Iran.

The interlocutors expressed belief that Armenia and Iran will continue the steps aimed at the development and expansion of warm and friendly relations for the benefit of the progress of both states and peoples.

On May 22, the Prime Minister of Armenia will participate in the official ceremony to pay tribute and offer condolences for the President of the Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions in Tehran, as informed by the Prime Minister's office.