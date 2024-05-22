Pashinyan leaves for Tehran to attend farewell ceremony for Iranian President

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Tehran on Wednesday morning to participate in the funeral ceremony of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, reports Mehrnews.

The delegation led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also includes Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

It is noted that the farewell ceremony will take place on the evening of May 22, which will be attended by Iran's Acting President Mohammad Mokhber and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.

Various high-ranking foreign delegations are scheduled to arrive in Iran on May 22 to participate in the farewell ceremony for the officials who died in the accident involving President Raisi's helicopter.