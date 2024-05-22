Nikol Pashinyan left for Iran on a working visit

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan left for the Islamic Republic of Iran on a working visit.

The Prime Minister of Armenia will participate in the official ceremony to pay tribute and offer condolences for the President of the Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions in Tehran, as informed by the Prime Minister's office.

The helicopter carrying President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi crashed on May 19 while landing in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. The incident occurred as the president was returning from the opening ceremony of a reservoir on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, accompanied by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials. Tragically, none of the occupants survived the crash.