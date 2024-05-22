Alen Simonyan, Ruslan Stefanchuk discuss the security situation in the South Caucasus and Ukraine

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. On May 21, on the initiative of the Ukrainian side a talk was held via video conference between the Armenian National Assembly President Alen Simonyan and the Speaker of the Verkhovna (Supreme) Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, the press office of Armenia's parliament said.

The interlocutors discussed the security situation in the South Caucasus and in Ukraine, the opportunities of expanding the Armenia-Ukraine inter-parliamentary relations, as well as issues of mutual interest.