Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   22 May 2024

Armenia top security official receives CIA deputy director

Armenia top security official receives CIA deputy director

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan on Tuesday received a delegation led by David Cohen, Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States.

According to Grigoryan's office, issues related to Armenia-US bilateral cooperation as well as regional security were discussed at the meeting.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am