Armen Grigoryan and Hamad Khamis Al-Kubaisi discuss prospects for Armenia-Qatar relations

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. During his working visit to Doha, on May 21, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with the Deputy Secretary General of the National Security Council of Qatar, Hamad Khamis Al-Kubaisi.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of Armenia-Qatar relations, as well as possible ways of cooperation in economic, security and regional issues, reported Security Council office.

The interlocutors also touched upon the regional security situation.