Mirzoyan and Floyd highlight comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty's role in non- proliferation and nuclear disarmament

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Robert Floyd in Vienna.

The role of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty in non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament was emphasized on both sides, reported Armenian MFA.

“Armenia, as a proponent of non-proliferation, is committed to its obligations under the treaty, and also attaches importance to continuing and enhancing the effective cooperation formed with the organization to this day.”

The interlocutors discussed issues of Armenia's cooperation with the organization, particularly in the context of capacity development projects.

Current challenges and regional issues were also touched upon.

Armenia signed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty on October 1, 1996, and ratified it on July 12, 2006.