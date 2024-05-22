Eight countries declare mourning over Iranian President's death

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Mourning has been declared in at least eight countries of the world, including Iran, in connection with the death of President of the Islamic Republic Ebrahim Raisi and the accompanying delegation as a result of the helicopter crash. According to "Armenpress", the IRNA agency informs about it.

Earlier it was reported that Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan and Syria declared mourning. India, Tajikistan and Turkey also joined these countries.

One-day mourning has been declared in most countries, only in Syria and Lebanon it will last three days, and in Tajikistan - two days. Mourning events in the Islamic Republic will last five days.

The helicopter carrying President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi crashed during landing in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. The incident occurred as the president was returning from the opening ceremony of a reservoir on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, accompanied by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials. Tragically, none of the occupants survived the crash.