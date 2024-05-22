Catholicos of All Armenians offers condolences to Iran’s Supreme leader

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, sent a letter of condolence to Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei regarding the tragic helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and other accompanying officials.

His Holiness expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and the people of Iran on behalf of the Supreme Spiritual Council and the Congregation of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, asking the Almighty God to support the Islamic Republic of Iran in overcoming such a difficult trial.