Syria declares official mourning for death of Iranian President

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Syrian government declares official general mourning for three day-period in connection with the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other high-ranking Iranian officials. This was reported by the Syrian state agency SANA.

The flags will be flown at half-mast across the Syrian Arab Republic, and in all embassies and diplomatic missions abroad throughout this period as states news agency.

The helicopter carrying President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on May 19 crashed during landing in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. The incident occurred as the president was returning from the opening ceremony of a reservoir on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, accompanied by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials. Tragically, none of the occupants survived the crash.