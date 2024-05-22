Alen Simonyan sends condolence message on the occasion of the death of the President of Iran and his accompanying staff

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, sent a message of condolence to the Chairman of the Majles of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The message reads as follows,

“Your Excellency,

We accepted with sorrow the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, members of the government, and their accompanying staff as a result of the helicopter accident.

The Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people share this tragic pain together with the fraternal people of Iran.

Your Excellency, at this difficult moment, allow me to express condolences, words of comfort, and fraternal support on behalf of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and myself to you, the members of the parliament, and the friendly people of Iran.”

The helicopter carrying President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on May 19 crashed during landing in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. The incident occurred as the president was returning from the opening ceremony of a reservoir on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, accompanied by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials. Tragically, none of the occupants survived the crash.