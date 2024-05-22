Iran declares 5 days of mourning after president Raisi killed in helicopter crash

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced on Monday five days of mourning for President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials who died in a helicopter crash.

"I announce five days of public mourning and offer my condolences to the dear people of Iran," said Khamenei in an official statement cited by IRNA.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei added that according to article 131 of the country's constitution, Iran's first vice president Mohammad Mokhber will become interim president and as part of a three-person council, along with the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary, will organize a new presidential election within 50 days of the president's death.

As reported earlier, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were martyred in the helicopter crash that occurred on Sunday. President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan, when his helicopter crashed upon landing in Varzaqan region on Sunday. No one has survived the crash.